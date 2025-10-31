Famous LA Donut Chain Coming To Red Rock Casino Food Court

Randy's Donuts, the famed Los Angeles–based donut brand recognized for its giant rooftop donut and more than 50 signature varieties, is coming to Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. The addition indicates a shift in Summerlin's property dining options, as it will be replacing the Federal Donuts & Chicken, which has a Philadelphia theme, in early 2026. The change continues Red Rock's efforts to rebrand its food court and improve the dining experience for both locals and visitors. Federal Donuts & Chicken, which opened in March 2024, will close on Jan. 2, 2026, to make way for Randy's Donuts' new outpost.

The Red Rock site will become part of a larger network of Randy's Donuts locations throughout Las Vegas Valley, including the current locations at Resorts World, Summerlin, and South Fort Apache Road. The newly opened location reaffirms the brand's growing footprint in Southern Nevada and its identification as the embodiment of a true experience in California culture.

Randy's Donuts is expected to attract guests looking for a beloved L.A. brand and to serve as a centerpiece of Red Rock's evolving food scene. Officials at the resort view the concept as a highlight of a broader culinary refresh that reflects Red Rock's ongoing reimagination of its hospitality offerings.

The shift also aligns with other off-strip restaurant transitions, including the late-September closure of Leoncito and its replacement by Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, signaling a new phase in Red Rock's dining strategy.

"We're looking forward to bringing Randy's Donuts to Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and be part of the property's exciting new era," Mark Kelegian, CEO of Randy's, said in a statement. "As the property reimagines its food scene, we're proud to add our iconic donuts to the mix and continue to share a taste of L.A. with the Las Vegas community and visitors from around the world."