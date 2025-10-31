Metallica Partners With Australian Red Cross for Blood Donation Campaign During Tour

Metallica joined forces with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and All Within My Hands for a blood drive during their M72 World Tour stop in Australia. Fans who give blood at specific CBD donor centers in the week before each concert will get a t-shirt designed by artist Tony Squindo.

The t-shirts will be handed out to donors at five spots. Perth's Donor Centre from Oct. 25-31. Adelaide's from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4, Melbourne's CBD Donor Centre from Nov. 1-7, Brisbane's location from Nov. 5-11, and Sydney's Town Hall and York Street Donor Centres from Nov. 8-14.

This effort builds on work the band did with the American Red Cross, where fans contributed more than 2,000 blood and platelet donations during that initiative. The band still runs a Give Where You Live program with the Red Cross in the United States.

One donation can save up to three lives. Recipients include people living with cancer and immune deficiencies, new mothers, trauma patients, and those undergoing surgery.

Fans can book appointments by calling 13 14 95, visiting lifeblood.com.au/metallica, or downloading the Donate Blood App. People with tattoos done at licensed parlors in Australia can donate plasma right away, but need to wait one week to give blood or platelets.

The band co-headlined the Dreamfest benefit concert at Chase Center in San Francisco on Oct. 15. The event raised funds for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals in San Francisco and took place during Salesforce's annual technology conference, Dreamforce. Pop star Benson Boone also headlined the show.