MTV Finally Pulls the Plug on ‘Ridiculousness’ After 14 Years

For years, it seemed like Ridiculousness was everywhere on MTV — morning, afternoon, and late at night. The comedy clip show, hosted by Rob Dyrdek, became the network’s go-to filler, looping viral fails and skateboard wipeouts with nonstop laughter. But after 14 years and an unbelievable 46 seasons, MTV has decided to call it quits.

The network confirmed that Ridiculousness has been canceled according to a report from TMZ. While the show will continue airing previously filmed episodes through 2026, no new ones are being produced. Season 46 will be the grand finale — though reruns will keep playing on MTV and select seasons will live on Paramount+.

A Show That Refused to Leave the Air

When Ridiculousness first premiered in August 2011, it was co-hosted by Chanel West Coast and later Lauren “Lolo” Wood. The setup was simple: take the wildest viral videos on the internet and roast them. Think America’s Funniest Home Videos, but with a skateboarder’s attitude and a lot more chaos.

With over 1,700 episodes, the series became one of MTV’s longest-running hits ever. In fact, it practically was MTV. According to Variety, in 2020 the show once filled 113 hours of MTV’s 168-hour weekly lineup — that’s two-thirds of the entire week devoted to people falling off stuff.

Some fans loved the easy laughs. Others saw it as a symbol of MTV’s creative slump, when the channel that once gave us TRL and The Real World seemed stuck on endless replay.

Behind the Decision

According to TMZ, a source familiar with the move said MTV’s parent company, Paramount, wants to refresh its programming with a “more curated slate” that “embraces its experimental DNA” and showcases “different creative voices.” In other words, it’s time for something new.

The timing is interesting. Just a day before the cancellation news hit, Bloomberg reported that Dyrdek — the former pro skateboarder turned producer — was earning at least $32.5 million per year from MTV. Court documents showed he was paid $21,000 per episode as an executive producer and another $61,000 per episode for being on camera. With hundreds of episodes ordered every year, those paychecks stacked up fast.

The End of a (Very Long) Chapter