Mumford & Sons Set February 2026 Release for ‘Prizefighter’ Album With Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Gracie Abrams

Mumford & Sons will release their sixth studio album, Prizefighter, on February 13, through Island Records. The record comprises fourteen tracks, featuring collaborations with musicians such as Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Gracie Abrams, and Gigi Perez. Aaron Dessner of The National handled production at Long Pond Studios in upstate New York.

Chris Stapleton shows up on the opening track "Here." Hozier joins for "Rubber Band Man," which dropped last week as the lead single. Gracie Abrams lends her voice to "Badlands," while Gigi Perez adds her touch to "Icarus."

Dessner has worked with the band before on their 2015 album Wilder Mind, which topped charts.

"We feel like we're hitting our prime as a creative force," said Marcus Mumford, per Billboard. "We're putting everything we have into this now, and we're using everything about our experience so far to embrace exactly who we are. We're comfortable in our skins these days. And Prizefighter is us going for it — serious and playful, sometimes bruised and always hopeful."

The frontman added that the trio is "nowhere near done yet." He told outlets he is "more excited to be in this band than I've ever been."

The English folk rock outfit will kick off a 22-date European tour on November 6 in Stockholm at Avicii Arena. The shows wrap up on December 10-11 at London's O2 Arena. Both nights sold out.

Wild Horses Festival in San Diego will see the band perform on December 27. They'll also play at Noah Kahan's Out of the Blue festival in Cancun in early January and Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, in late February.