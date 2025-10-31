SafeNest Unveils ‘The Nest’ in Las Vegas, Expanding Support for Domestic Violence Victims

SafeNest, the largest nonprofit in Nevada working to end domestic and sexual violence, opened a new home called The Nest in Las Vegas. The organization honored the new facility with a ribbon-cutting. The Nest aims to provide safety, support, and empowerment to victims and survivors as an extension of SafeNest's mission.

The Nest provides a low-cost, flexible option to use as a venue for meetings, trainings, and events. Revenue from bookings in the conference space will be directly reinvested back into SafeNest's programs, allowing SafeNest to grow its ability to serve those in crisis and expand its long-term support services.

SafeNest's comprehensive service network includes a 24/7 crisis hotline, emergency shelter, counseling, advocacy, prevention education, and a partnership with law enforcement and community agencies across Southern Nevada to address and prevent domestic and sexual violence.

The Nest represents another step in SafeNest's long-term growth plan to strengthen community resources and accessibility. Liz Ortenburger, CEO of SafeNest, said, "We'll have more four more ribbon cuttings after this. Three more on this campus and one at our residential campus."