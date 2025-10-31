Soundgarden to Reunite With Original Bassist for Rock Hall Induction Performance

ContestsEvents
Soundgarden will play at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 8. Original bassist Hiro Yamamoto joins the surviving members. This marks the first time in decades…

Laura Adkins
Founding bassist of Soundgarden, Hiro Yamamoto performs onstage during the Asian Hall of Fame induction reception at Ben Bridge Jeweler on November 08, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
Mat Hayward / Stringer via Getty Images

Soundgarden will play at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 8. Original bassist Hiro Yamamoto joins the surviving members. This marks the first time in decades he's played with them. Drummer Matt Cameron, guitarist Kim Thayil, and bassist Ben Shepherd are practicing with Yamamoto before the ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Yamamoto left the band in 1989, and he hasn't stepped onstage with Soundgarden since then. His comeback means a great deal to fans who've followed the group from its early days in Seattle.

Taylor Momsen from The Pretty Reckless will sing during the show. She toured with the group in 2017 as their opening act and sang at the Chris Cornell tribute concert in 2019.

Nancy Wilson from Heart, Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains, and Mike McCready from Pearl Jam will also join the tribute. Brandi Carlile will be a guest singer. She played with the group in 2019.

"Mike McCready and Jerry Cantrell have been jamming with the remaining members of Soundgarden, who are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this November," wrote Pearl Jam on Instagram. "Joining them are original bassist Hiro Yamamoto and Taylor Momsen from The Pretty Reckless — the band that toured with Soundgarden back in 2017 before it all came to a heartbreaking stop after Chris Cornell's passing."

The 2025 induction class includes Bad Company, Outkast, and other honorees alongside the Seattle rockers. The ceremony will feature an exhibit celebrating the band's legacy, showcasing artifacts such as Cornell's 1979 Gibson Les Paul guitar.

Cantrell's addition to the 2025 induction ceremony lineup has sparked speculation that he may take on lead vocals during the set for a song. Fans hope to see Alice in Chains inducted someday, as they are the last of the Seattle big four missing from the Hall of Fame.

Wilson and Cantrell played together several times at tribute concerts after Cornell's death in 2017. The gathering of Seattle scene musicians represents the grunge era's lasting community.

Soundgarden
Laura AdkinsWriter
