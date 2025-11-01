ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: November 1

Nov. 1 is a memorable  day for some of the biggest names in music, including The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Keep reading to discover all the major events that took…

Dan Teodorescu
Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief
Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Nov. 1 is a memorable  day for some of the biggest names in music, including The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Keep reading to discover all the major events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Both Elvis Presley and The Beatles dominated the charts on Nov. 1 of the same year:

  • 1969: Elvis Presley's single "Suspicious Minds" reached the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 after being released in August. It was Presley's first No. 1 hit in the U.S. since 1962 and was seen as his big comeback after a period in which he focused on making movies.
  • 1969: Abbey Road by The Beatles went to the top of the Billboard 200 as the band's 13th No. 1 album on the chart. It spent 11 nonconsecutive weeks at the top spot.

Cultural Milestones

A couple of defining names in rock music were born on Nov. 1:

  • 1962: Anthony Kiedis, the lead vocalist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He moved to Hollywood at age 12 and later formed a band with schoolmates Flea and Hillel Slovak. They eventually became the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
  • 1963: Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was born in Dronfield, North East Derbyshire, England. After achieving success with Def Leppard, Allen lost his left arm in a car accident in 1984, but returned to the band two years later.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 1 is the anniversary of two influential rock albums:

  • 1968: George Harrison released his debut solo album, Wonderwall Music, via The Beatles' own Apple record label. It was the first solo work by a member of The Beatles and mainly consists of instrumental tracks. The album earned favorable critical reviews but was also seen as proof that The Beatles members were moving in different directions creatively.
  • 1994: Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York was released via David Geffen Company Records. The live album was recorded at Sony Music Studios in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, on Nov. 18 of the previous year. It was a huge commercial success and has sold over 8 million copies in the U.S. alone.

On Nov. 1, legendary names enjoyed their heyday, and iconic rock artists were born. Come back tomorrow to find out what happened on that day in rock history.

Def LeppardNirvanaRed Hot Chili Peppers
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
In a new interview, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie talk about the band's upcoming album and the possibility of live shows.
MusicBlondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein Talk Band’s LegacyAnne Erickson
(L-R) Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford and Ted Dwane of Mumford & Sons attend the World Premiere of F1® The Movie in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City.
MusicMumford & Sons Set February 2026 Release for ‘Prizefighter’ Album With Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Gracie Abrams
Chino Moreno from Deftones performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 24, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicDeftones Frontman Chino Moreno Says Sobriety Changed Songwriting ProcessLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect