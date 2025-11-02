Nov. 2 is a significant day in the rock calendar, with bands such as Cream and The Police releasing legendary albums on this date. Here are some of the most noteworthy events from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Star acts, such as The Who and Stevie Wonder, enjoyed milestone moments on Nov. 2:

1974: Stevie Wonder's song "You Haven't Done Nothin'" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was part of his Fulfillingness' First Finale album and featured background vocals by members of the Jackson 5.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 2 is the anniversary of some major album releases, including:

1967: Cream released their second studio album, Disraeli Gears, through Reaction Records. Considered one of the most influential albums in rock history, it featured huge hits such as "Sunshine of Your Love" and "Strange Brew."

George Harrison released his eleventh studio album, Cloud Nine, via Dark Horse Records. It was his first solo record after a five-year hiatus and included the hit single "Got My Mind Set on You." 1999: Foo Fighters released their third studio album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose, via Roswell and RCA Records. It was their first with drummer Taylor Hawkins and earned Platinum status in the U.S.