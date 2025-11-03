AC/DC Add 2026 ‘Power Up” Tour Dates

ContestsEvents
AC/DC have announced a fresh round of "Power Up" tour dates, and these go through South and North America in 2026.
Legendary Australian rockers AC/DC have sold millions of albums and performed countless shows, but they're not done yet. On Monday, Nov. 3, the rock rock band announced that they've added a roster of new dates to their "Power Up" tour.

The "Power Up" tour, which got its name from the band's latest studio album, will take the band through dates in South and North America, including in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Atlanta, South Bend, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New Jersey and beyond. The tour will also have the longstanding rockers performing at some of the largest stadiums in the world.

Tickets for the newly-announced gigs will be available starting Friday, Nov. 7. The tour will wrap up with a date on Tuesday, September 29, in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

Behind AC/DC's Legacy

AC/DC have been rocking it for more than 50 years. The band performed their first gig on Dec. 31, 1973, at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. Their latest album, Power Up, reached No. 1 in 21 countries, and to date, AC/DC has sold more than 200 million albums sold worldwide.

So, just how legendary is AC/DC? Their seminal Back in Black album is actually the "bestselling album by any band ever," according to a release from the band, and the "third bestselling album by any artist" with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC are also Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and were inducted in 2003. Today, the group keeps selling out arenas and stadiums wherever they play.

This tour features lead guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney. Find the full roster of tour dates on the band's official website.

AC/DC’s music still hits hard, still gets people moving, and still sounds just as good blasting from a car speaker as it does shaking a stadium full of fans.

