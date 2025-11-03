Echo Taste & Sound: Las Vegas’ New Retro Lounge Merges Fine Dining with Music

Echo Taste & Sound, the newest concept from renowned chef Natalie Young in Las Vegas, focuses on exceptional food and sound, all under one roof. The space opened at 1301 S. Main St., #160, in the Arts District and has thoughtfully constructed an inviting, retro-inspired listening lounge where music and food are equally prioritized.

The menu features a number of signature items, including tomato toast, crispy mushrooms, papas bravas, Mexican shrimp cocktail, and caviar with truffle chips. Brunch selections range from shrimp and grits to a thoughtful, non-alcoholic cocktail program as well. It promises to be an experience centered around fresh, beautifully prepared, awe-inspiring, and approachable food served in a sharing environment that is friendly and casual.

The design of the space feels like a mid-century living room, with warm wood tones, acoustic panels, plants, and vintage furnishings. Guests are invited to linger over small plates while immersed in curated soundscapes or live performances ranging from jazz nights to vinyl sessions, poetry readings, and even themed evenings like fried chicken and blues.

“I think I've created a concept that doesn't exist anywhere,” Young says. “We're doing food, of course, and I have four different sound systems. It's a listening lounge.”

“Most listening lounges only have one system, and definitely not to the degree of the systems that I have,” Young says. “I have four, and they're all different. So you can have a different listening experience depending on what mood I'm in.”

Echo Taste & Sound features four distinct McIntosh sound systems, each curated by Young to complement the mood and moment. The idea combines high-end dining with an immersive auditory experience, appealing to those seeking comfort away from the noise of daily life.