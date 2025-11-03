Golden Knights Set Annual Canned Food Drive Before Tampa Bay Matchup

ContestsEvents
The Vegas Golden Knights will host their annual canned food drive on Thursday, Nov. 6, on Toshiba Plaza before their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The event is part of the team's community outreach and is organized by the VGK Foundation.

Presented by Nacho Daddy, the drive encourages fans to bring nonperishable food items supporting local food drives and community services throughout the event season. Fans who donate during the event will receive a specialty poster while supplies last. Volunteers, including significant others of players and coaches, will begin collecting donations at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Members of the coaching staff will continue accepting items until the start of the first period.

For those unable to attend in person, donations can be dropped off at any Nacho Daddy location through Nov. 6. Donors contributing at those sites will receive a complimentary margarita in appreciation for their support.

The Henderson Silver Knights will also take part in the initiative. Donation boxes will be available at their game on Nov. 5 at Lee's Family Forum, giving fans another opportunity to participate in the team's charitable efforts.

The Vegas Golden Knights are a member of the National Hockey League and are owned by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The franchise earned its first Stanley Cup championship during the 2022–23 season. For more information about the team and its community programs, visit vegasgoldenknights.com or follow the team on social media.

