Nevada Dish Deemed Perfect for a Fall Dinner Party

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to gather with family and friends around the dinner table, and while the company is what really makes the holiday special, the food is one of the best aspects of the holiday, too. One fun fact about Thanksgiving is that according to WorldStrides, turkey wasn't even on the menu at the first Turkey Day meal. "Venison, duck, goose, oysters, lobster, eel, and fish were likely served, alongside pumpkins and cranberries," they note, not not even pumpkin pie or cranberry sauce. Today, of course, turkey and all the fixings are popular on dinner tables for the holiday. So, what Thanksgiving food does this state love?

A Thanksgiving Food That's Irresistible in Nevada

Each state has its own favorites when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner. Now, the crew at Food.com has revealed those favorites. "We dug deep into the great state-by-state Thanksgiving debate and found what you were searching for, on our site and beyond," they note. "You might not cook your state's signature dish every turkey day, but we'll bet our bonnet you've tasted your state favorite before."

So, what's the top Thanksgiving dish in Nevada? It's a Waldorf salad. "A perfect addition to an autumn dinner party," BothFex notes on the Food.com website. National Geographic adds that when it comes to Thanksgiving food, in general, "traditional foods include turkey, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, cornbread, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. Many people serve pie for dessert at the end of the meal."