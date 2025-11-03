ContestsEvents
No Doubt Makes History With 2026 Las Vegas Residency as First Female-Fronted Act at Sphere

No Doubt will perform 12 shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas beginning May 2026. They’re the first female-fronted act to headline this venue since its September 2023 opening. This…

Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Adrian Young, Tom Dumont, Gwen Stefani, and Tony Kanal of No Doubt performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

No Doubt will perform 12 shows at the Sphere in Las Vegas beginning May 2026. They're the first female-fronted act to headline this venue since its September 2023 opening. This run marks the band's first extended series since their 2012 tour concluded with a Seven Night Stand at Los Angeles' Gibson Amphitheater.

Lead singer Gwen Stefani said the venue offers new creative possibilities. "The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way," she said in a statement, as per the Hollywood Reporter. "The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative."

The group last toured in 2012, supporting their sixth studio album Push and Shove. All four original members will return: Gwen Stefani on lead vocals, Tony Kanal on bass and keyboards, Tom Dumont on guitar and keyboards, and Adrian Young on drums and percussion. Gabrial McNair plays trombone. Stephen Bradley handles the trumpet.

The band hit mainstream success with their 1995 album Tragic Kingdom, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in October. That record produced hits like "Don't Speak" and "Just a Girl." Radio stations still play their music three decades later.

Sphere Las Vegas features the world's highest-resolution LED display system. The screen wraps up, over and around 17,600 seated guests, with total capacity reaching 20,000 people when floor space is included. Audio clarity reaches every seat thanks to the Sphere Immersive Sound system.

Previous headliners at this venue include U2, Dead & Company, Eagles, and Kenny Chesney. Shows happen throughout May 2026 on the 6th, 8th, 9th, 13th, 15th, 16th, 21st, 23rd, 24th, 27th, 29th and 30th. All performances start at 8:30 p.m. Fans can get tickets from the band's official website.

Gwen StefaniNo Doubt
Dan TeodorescuWriter
