Oasis Announces Box Set Release to Mark 30 Years Since Wonderwall Debut

Oasis will drop a limited 7-inch singles box set on Dec. 12. The release marks three decades since "Wonderwall" hit the airwaves. This collection mimics a 1996 CD set. Inside, you'll find four 7-inch singles. Each features 2014 remastered versions of "Wonderwall," "Some Might Say," "Roll With It," and "Don't Look Back in Anger." The tracks pair with their original B-sides: "Round Are Way," "Talk Tonight," "It's Better People," and "Step Out."

"Wonderwall" has pulled in over three billion streams. The track was released on October 30, 1995, and featured on the band's second studio album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, which has sold over 22 million copies worldwide.

"I knew with that song and the momentum the band had actually built up, that we were going to sell a lot of records," Creation Records founder Alan McGee said in 2020 about his first impressions of "Wonderwall," according to SPIN.

Noel Gallagher wrote "Wonderwall" and debuted it on UK television. The 30th-anniversary edition of (What's The Story) Morning Glory? contained new acoustic takes on several tracks.

A 25th anniversary edition of Familiar to Millions will arrive on Nov. 14 through Big Brother Recordings. The band performed this live album at Wembley Stadium in July 2000, and it will be released on vinyl for the first time since its original release.

The vinyl edition includes three LP formats in limited quantities. You can choose silver vinyl, red and black, or blue with alternate sleeve artwork.

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher are finishing their Live '25 reunion tour across Australia and South America. After two shows in Sydney, the brothers will head to South America. Ball Park Music will open for Oasis.