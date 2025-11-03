ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Earthquake at M Resort

107.5 is turning up the laughs this week with another shot to Pick Pauly’s Pockets — and this time, you could win your way into a night of nonstop comedy…

Taya Williams
Earthquake

107.5 is turning up the laughs this week with another shot to Pick Pauly’s Pockets — and this time, you could win your way into a night of nonstop comedy with Earthquake, live at the M Resort on Thursday, November 7th!

For nearly 30 years, Earthquake — born Nathaniel Stroman — has been shaking up audiences around the world with his quick wit, larger-than-life stage presence, and one-of-a-kind comedic timing. You’ve seen him on hit shows like The Neighborhood, Everybody Hates Chris, and Comedy Central Presents, and now you can see him LIVE in Las Vegas for an unforgettable night of laughter!

Here’s how you can win:

  • Listen weekdays at 5PM to Pauly on X 107.5.
  • When you hear the daily keyword and enter it below by 6PM that same day for your chance to win!

Each correct keyword entry puts you in the running to Pick Pauly’s Pockets — and if your name is pulled, you’ll score a pair of tickets to see Earthquake live at the M Resort!

Don’t miss your chance to laugh until you cry with one of the funniest voices in comedy today. Tune in, catch the keyword, and enter fast — because when 6PM hits, the window closes!

  • Dates of Contests: 11/3 - 11/7
  • How winners are selected: Random selection
  • When the winner is selected: 7pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 5
  • Prize description:two (2) tickets to Earthquake
  • Prize value: $120
  • Prize provided by: M Resort
Comedy
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
Foo Fighters
ContestsWin Tickets to Foo FightersTaya Williams
ac/dc
ContestsWin Tickets to AC/DCTaya Williams
The Cozy Comforts Giveaway
ContestsThe Cozy Comforts GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect