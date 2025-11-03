ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Piff the Magic Dragon Marks 10 Years in Las Vegas With Special Show and New Podcast

Piff the Magic Dragon is marking 10 years of laughs and illusions in Las Vegas with a month-long celebration at the Flamingo, culminating in a special anniversary performance on Nov….

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 11: Contestant Piff the Magic Dragon attends the "America's Got Talent" season 10 taping at Radio City Music Hall on August 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Piff the Magic Dragon is marking 10 years of laughs and illusions in Las Vegas with a month-long celebration at the Flamingo, culminating in a special anniversary performance on Nov. 9. Fans can take part in the festivities by using promo code PF10YEAR to save 10% on November tickets, available through Ticketmaster and other official outlets.

The milestone event will honor Piff's beloved Chihuahua companion, Mr. Piffles, who shared the stage for more than 5,000 performances. The show will feature a special tribute to the original canine co-star, while introducing audiences to Mr. Piffles II, who joins the act with brand-new magic routines.

“Mr Piffles performed more shows than most magicians ever will, and he did it all without opposable thumbs,” Piff said. “Now, thanks to the wonders of modern science, Mr Piffles II is ready to carry on the magic. Same charm, new tricks.”

The celebration extends beyond the Flamingo stage. Throughout November, two of the city's most recognizable landmarks — the High Roller observation wheel and the Eiffel Tower installation at Paris Las Vegas — will light up in green and yellow to honor Piff's decade on the Strip.

Since launching his Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo in 2015, Piff the Magic Dragon has become a fixture on the Strip's comedy and magic scene. His time in the Flamingo Showroom has now been extended by three more years, allowing fans to experience the same mixture of dry humor, illusions, and dragon-centric mischief for years to come.

Adding to the anniversary excitement, Piff is introducing a new podcast, What Happened in Vegas, offering listeners a behind-the-scenes look at life and entertainment on the Strip. The series will feature interviews with well-known performers, including Penn Jillette, Dita Von Teese, Carrot Top, and Donny Osmond, and will be available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms.

eventsLas Vegas Strip
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Mitch Marner #93 of the Vegas Golden Knights is congratulated by Mark Stone #61 after Marner's goal against Calgary Flames during the second period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on October 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Local NewsGolden Knights Set Annual Canned Food Drive Before Tampa Bay MatchupJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: Robin Zander of music group Cheap Trick performs onstage at The Art Of Elysium Presents WE ARE HEAR'S HEAVEN 2020 at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)
Local NewsRock Stars From Cheap Trick, Loverboy and Mr. Mister to Perform at Las Vegas FundraiserJennifer Eggleston
Waiter carrying plates with meat dish on some festive event, party or wedding reception
Local NewsEcho Taste & Sound: Las Vegas’ New Retro Lounge Merges Fine Dining with MusicJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect