Piff the Magic Dragon Marks 10 Years in Las Vegas With Special Show and New Podcast

Piff the Magic Dragon is marking 10 years of laughs and illusions in Las Vegas with a month-long celebration at the Flamingo, culminating in a special anniversary performance on Nov. 9. Fans can take part in the festivities by using promo code PF10YEAR to save 10% on November tickets, available through Ticketmaster and other official outlets.

The milestone event will honor Piff's beloved Chihuahua companion, Mr. Piffles, who shared the stage for more than 5,000 performances. The show will feature a special tribute to the original canine co-star, while introducing audiences to Mr. Piffles II, who joins the act with brand-new magic routines.

“Mr Piffles performed more shows than most magicians ever will, and he did it all without opposable thumbs,” Piff said. “Now, thanks to the wonders of modern science, Mr Piffles II is ready to carry on the magic. Same charm, new tricks.”

The celebration extends beyond the Flamingo stage. Throughout November, two of the city's most recognizable landmarks — the High Roller observation wheel and the Eiffel Tower installation at Paris Las Vegas — will light up in green and yellow to honor Piff's decade on the Strip.

Since launching his Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo in 2015, Piff the Magic Dragon has become a fixture on the Strip's comedy and magic scene. His time in the Flamingo Showroom has now been extended by three more years, allowing fans to experience the same mixture of dry humor, illusions, and dragon-centric mischief for years to come.