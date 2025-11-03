Rock Stars From Cheap Trick, Loverboy and Mr. Mister to Perform at Las Vegas Fundraiser

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

A star-studded lineup of music legends will take the stage at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas for LEGENDS LIVE: PLAY IT FORWARD, a special charity concert taking place Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to midnight. Admission begins at $74 for guests ages 21 and over.

The event will feature GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Robin Zander, Mike Reno, Richard Page, and John Elefante, along with additional surprise guests. Together, they'll perform classic hits in celebration of the 1980s while raising funds for a meaningful cause.

All net proceeds from ticket sales will benefit The Moment Foundation, a Nevada-based nonprofit that supports veterans, first responders, and injury survivors through aviation-based programs.

“We're thrilled to bring together such incredible artists for a night that celebrates music and making a difference,” said Shawna Korgan, Director of the Moment Foundation. “This event is not only a tribute to the iconic music of 1980's, but also a chance to support a great cause.”

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and at the Brooklyn Bowl box office. Attendees are encouraged to verify event details in advance, as Las Vegas performances are subject to change or cancellation.

The concert listing includes venue information for Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, located at The Linq, Suite 22, 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd.