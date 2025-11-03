Win Tickets to AC/DC

The wait is over, Vegas—AC/DC is hitting the road again, and X 107.5 Xtreme Radio wants to send you to one of the biggest rock shows of the year! The Powertrip Tour is coming to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 1, 2026, featuring very special guests The Pretty Reckless. Get ready for an unforgettable night packed with high voltage energy, thunderous riffs, and pure rock adrenaline.

From the opening chord to the final encore, AC/DC delivers a live experience like no other. With a career spanning five decades, they’ve given us some of the most iconic songs in rock history—“Back in Black,” “Thunderstruck,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and “Highway to Hell.” Now, they’re bringing those hits to the Las Vegas strip for one massive night of rock ‘n’ roll power.

Joining them on stage is The Pretty Reckless, fronted by Taylor Momsen. Known for hits like “Heaven Knows,” “Take Me Down,” and “Make Me Wanna Die,” The Pretty Reckless brings an edge and intensity that makes this lineup one of the most exciting of the year.

⚡ How to Win

Want in? Listen to The Dave & Mahoney Morning Show and Carlota on X 107.5 all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets before they go on sale! Dave & Mahoney have keywords for you to score your way into the show and Carlota, well, who knows what she has up her sleeve. Every winner gets a pair of tickets to see AC/DC and The Pretty Reckless at Allegiant Stadium next summer.

🎸 Show Details

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Show Starts: 7:00 PM

Special Guest: The Pretty Reckless

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8, 2025, at 10AM PT through Ticketmaster.com and the Allegiant Stadium box office.

Don’t miss AC/DC – The Powertrip Tour with The Pretty Reckless, live in Las Vegas. It’s going to be loud, legendary, and absolutely Xtreme.