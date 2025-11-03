Win Tickets to Foo Fighters

Vegas, get ready to rock harder than ever! Carlota and Pauly are hooking you up with tickets to see one of the biggest bands in modern rock, Foo Fighters, live at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 26, 2026!

From massive anthems like “Everlong,” “Best of You,” “The Pretender,” and “My Hero,” to brand-new hits that keep fans jumping, Foo Fighters continue to prove why they’re one of the most powerful live acts in the world. Led by rock legend Dave Grohl, their concerts are a mix of raw emotion, blistering energy, and unforgettable moments that bring thousands of fans together under one roof.

Now, you can be there when the Foo Fighters light up Las Vegas for one incredible night of rock ‘n’ roll glory—on us!

Tune in to Carlota and Pauly all week on X 107.5 for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the show. When you hear the Foo Fighters cue to call, be caller 7 at 702-791-1075 and you’ll score your way into the concert event of the summer!

This is your chance to experience Foo Fighters live—the epic lights, the roaring crowd, the pounding drums, and the feeling you only get when rock and roll hits you right in the chest.