Alice Cooper and Criss Angel to Present Two-Night Las Vegas Show in March 2026

A new high-voltage fusion of rock and illusion is set to ignite the Las Vegas Strip next spring when Alice Cooper and Criss Angel join forces for Welcome To Our Nightmare. The limited engagement will run inside the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, Mar. 6 and Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. (PT) through Ticketmaster and by phone, with an exclusive presale beginning today at 10 a.m. VIP meet-and-greet upgrades and collectible merchandise bundles will also be available.

The extravaganza is described as “the Shock Rock Magic experience of a lifetime” and “a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your MIND!” Throughout the 90-minute performance, Cooper and his band will unleash a powerhouse set packed with classics such as “Poison,” “I'm Eighteen,” “School's Out,” and “You and Me.” Sharing the stage, Angel will heighten the chaos with darkly mesmerizing magic and jaw-dropping illusions performed live alongside the music.

Caesars Entertainment is presenting the collaboration as both a creative milestone and a celebration of Las Vegas entertainment, spotlighting Criss Angel's long-running success on the Strip and Alice Cooper's lasting influence on theatrical rock. The collaboration signifies an unusual father-and-son artistic collaboration that incorporates Cooper's gothic excellence with Angel's master illusionist enthusiasm.

The Criss Angel Theatre is part of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's complex, which includes PH Live and a broadly diversified dining and entertainment offering, and strengthens the property as one of the best-dynamic properties on the Strip. Angel will also continue performing his signature Mindfreak residency at Planet Hollywood midweek through weekends.