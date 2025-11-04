Deftones Perform Four New Songs at Annual Festival in San Diego

Deftones played four songs from their latest album private music at their sixth annual Dia de los Deftones festival on November 1 at San Diego's Petco Park. This was the first time fans heard these tracks live. The band tore through a 21-song set that featured debuts of "locked club," "souvenir," "cut hands," and "i think about you all the time."

The group also dusted off "Street Carp" from their 2000 album White Pony for the first time since 2019. The show blended material from the fresh record with hits spanning decades.

Chino Moreno and the band opened with "my mind is a mountain" before launching into the first live performance of "locked club." The set included fan favorites like "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)," "My Own Summer (Shove It)," and "Change (In the House of Flies)."

The festival lineup featured Clipse, 2hollis, Deafheaven, Rico Nasty, and Glare. The Sacramento natives have hosted and headlined this event each year since it started, handpicking acts to perform before their closing set.

The main set closed with "milk of the madonna" before the band came back out. A three-song encore followed. "i think about you all the time" led off the encore segment, marking its first live performance. The night ended with "Engine No. 9" and "7 Words."

Fan-filmed footage from the show circulated online after the performance. Video clips captured moments throughout the set, including the debut performances of songs from the new album. Fans shared these recordings across social media platforms.

Previous editions of Dia De Los Deftones have taken similar approaches to setlist construction. The band has mixed well-known tracks with rarities and new material at the annual event each year.