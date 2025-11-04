Halestorm Vocalist Credits KIX Vocalist for Teaching Vocal Techniques at Age 16

Lzzy Hale owes her vocal prowess and onstage command to the training she received from Steve Whiteman of KIX when she turned 16. The Halestorm singer encountered Whiteman at The Tourist Inn in Hallam, Pennsylvania, where her band opened for his side project, Funny Money.

They shared a dressing room at the biker bar. Hale watched Whiteman run through vocal drills before he hit the stage. According to BraveWords, she said, “He was my vocal coach for two years, ... and he's still a great mentor of mine. I owe everything that I'm able to pull off every night to that man. He's amazing. I recommend him to anyone. He introduced me to what I was born with, and taught me all that I could do with that gift.”

Whiteman invited Hale to take lessons at Marty's Music Store in Harrisburg. The instruction spanned vocal methods, breath management, and strategies for performing through illness or exhaustion. Hale also learned stagecraft by watching her instructor perform. She asked how he maintained composure before crowds.

Hale maintains vocal health through fluids and sleep while on tour. She drinks seven to 10 bottles of water before each show. Family members worry about her screaming vocals during performances, but she reassures them that the method causes no harm.