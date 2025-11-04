Las Vegas Festival Will Highlight Disability Awareness and Inclusion on Nov. 8

The Collaboration Center Foundation will host the 4th Annual Harvesting Hope Family Fall Festival & Community Resource Fair on Saturday, Nov. 8, from noon to 5 p.m. at 8390 W. Windmill Lane in Las Vegas. The complimentary event is aimed at fostering inclusion and awareness of those with disabilities to connect families, service providers, and community members from all over Southern Nevada in a friendly and inclusive environment.

The festival features a community resource fair, family-friendly activities, live music, a petting zoo, and food vendors. Families can connect directly with disability resources and support organizations while enjoying the outdoor festivities on the Collaboration Center campus. Information about participating organizations and available services will be accessible through the Collaboration Center.

“For many families in the disability community, finding out what resources are available or how to access them can be overwhelming,” said Cindy Goussak, Executive Director of the Collaboration Center. “Harvesting Hope allows us to bring services and support systems together in one place, making it easier for families to connect and learn. Plus, they get to enjoy a fun fall afternoon on our campus.”

The event underscores the Collaboration Center's mission to advance disability inclusion and strengthen community support networks. While the fair's primary focus is connecting families with essential services, attendees can also enjoy the spirit of the season with interactive exhibits and entertainment.

