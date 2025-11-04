Nevada’s Only Operating Cannabis Lounge Continues Service as Industry Faces Slow Growth

Nevada's experiment with legal cannabis consumption lounges remains limited even years after legalization, with only one state-licensed facility currently operating statewide. Dazed!, located inside Planet 13 in Las Vegas, stands as the sole active state-licensed lounge, offering a controlled, social environment for cannabis consumption.

Nevada legalized cannabis consumption lounges in 2021 and began issuing licenses, but the rollout has been slow. Smoke and Mirrors, another licensed location that opened last year, has since closed. Tribal-regulated facilities, like Nuwu north of Fremont Street, operate independently and are not included in state counts.

General manager Kevin Manganaro said the process to open Dazed! was lengthy and complex. “It's been a really tough process… obviously a lot of legalities that we have to work through,” Manganaro said. “It took about two or three years for us to get the licensing and everything.”

Dazed! has been open for more than a year, attracting both locals and visitors seeking a legal and comfortable place to enjoy cannabis. “We have cocktails here infused with cannabis syrup and all of our liquors have 00, so there's no alcohol, but we basically mimic the bar culture on a cannabis side,” said Kevin Manganaro, general manager of Dazed!

Ashley Werbiski and Osvaldo Fernandez from Mesquite, Texas, stopped by Dazed! during a Las Vegas trip for a Star Wars-themed Halloween wedding. They said the lounge offered a legal, stress-free alternative to smoking on the Strip. “We looked it up on Google…. we didn't want to get in trouble smoking in the street,” Werbiski said.

“Here, we can be ourselves without wondering is worry about it, are we gonna get in trouble? Is someone gonna see us?” Fernandez explained.