Winter Watering Restrictions Begin in Southern Nevada With Potential for $300 Annual Savings

The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) has announced that the winter watering schedule for the Las Vegas Valley is now in effect from Nov. 1 through Feb. 28. During this period, landscape irrigation is limited to one assigned day per week, with all Sunday watering prohibited. The winter restrictions began on a Saturday and will remain in place through the end of February.

Residents are encouraged to verify their assigned watering day by visiting snwa.com. To help conserve water and prevent overwatering, SNWA recommends using drip irrigation for trees and plants every seven to fourteen days for 30 to 90 minutes. The agency also recommends watering trees and plants less frequently than grass; they also recommend setting sprinkler irrigation cycles for somewhere around mid-morning to limit evaporation and prevent freezing in winter.

SNWA noted that irrigation clocks need to be reset when Daylight Saving Time ended on Nov. 2 for consistency and to study seasonal programming. Homeowners who comply with winter watering restrictions can save up to $300 per year on water bills alone. More savings can be obtained through SNWA's Water Smart Landscapes Rebate Program, which provides $5 per square foot for the first 10,000 square feet of grass converted to drip irrigation, and $2.50 per square foot for any additional area converted.