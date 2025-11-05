ALDI Offers $40 Thanksgiving Meal for 10 as Inflation Pressures Holiday Budgets

As Thanksgiving nears, ALDI is stepping into the holiday spotlight by offering a full meal for ten people priced at about $40. The grocery chain says the initiative aims to help families manage rising food costs without giving up on traditional favorites.

“For years, ALDI has offered the lowest per-person price on a Thanksgiving meal compared to nationwide retailers,” the company said in a release. “This year, the country’s fastest-growing grocer continues that tradition by offering a Thanksgiving feast for prices even lower than last year.”

The $40 package features essentials for a classic holiday dinner, including a 14-pound turkey, sides like stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole, along with rolls, gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese, and pumpkin pie. According to ALDI, the meal costs around $4 per person, without requiring coupons or rewards programs.

Aldi U.S. CEO Atty McGrath said the company hopes the offering will ease financial pressure during a time when many shoppers are watching their budgets closely. “Saving our shoppers money is our mission every day,” McGrath said. “It’s especially important during the holidays when they need it most.”

The announcement comes as grocery prices remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, prompting consumers to look for affordable options. While ALDI has built its reputation around lower costs through limited selections and smaller store footprints, some critics note that shoppers may need to make substitutions when items sell out or aren’t available in all regions.