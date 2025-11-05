Bob Dylan Awarded Honorary Degree from Berklee College of Music

ContestsEvents
Bob Dylan has officially been awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Bob Dylan is a huge part of American music history. Dylan, a self-taught musical icon, was born in Minnesota in 1941 and got his start in New York City's folk scene in 1961. He quickly earned a loyal following and after signing a deal with Columbia Records, Dylan released his first album in 1962. Classic albums such as The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan and The Times They Are a-Changin' became instant hits and are still celebrated today. Those records also became anthems for American social movements.

A Special Honor of Bob Dylan

Dylan scored a Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, and now, he has another honor. The musician has officially been awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

The honorary degree recognizes Dylan's "lifetime of songwriting that changed the sound and scope of modern music."

"Thank you, Berklee College of Music, for bestowing on me this prestigious honor. What a pleasant surprise," Dylan said in a statement about getting the honorary degree. "Who knows what path my career might have taken if I'd been fortunate enough to learn from some of the great musicians who taught at Berklee. It's something to think about."

"This is an incredible moment for this institution," Berklee president Jim Lucchese added. "Bob Dylan's music has shaped how the world hears itself. He's an artist who has never stopped evolving, who keeps chasing truth through sound and language. That's the spirit we try to cultivate here every day. Honoring him feels like a reaffirmation of the creative impulse that built this place."

"For more than six decades, Dylan has drawn from folk, blues, gospel, country, and rock to create a body of work that captures both the American story and the inner life of the people living it," Berklee said in a statement. "Through his writing, he showed that a song could tell the truth with the economy of a poem and the reach of a novel, influencing generations of artists who still look to his work as a map for what’s possible."

Dylan isn't the only musician who's been awarded an honorary degree from Berklee. Previous artists who received that honor include Joni Mitchell, Ringo Starr and Aretha Franklin, so he's in good company.

