Coffee Class Unveils Three-Story Flagship in Henderson With Rooftop Brunch and Whiskey Bar

A new three-story Coffee Class location is set to join Henderson's Water Street District, marking the sixth Las Vegas Valley outlet for entrepreneur Kyle Cunningham's Coffee Class and Almond &…

A new three-story Coffee Class location is set to join Henderson's Water Street District, marking the sixth Las Vegas Valley outlet for entrepreneur Kyle Cunningham's Coffee Class and Almond & Oat brands. The 6,000-square-foot flagship will feature a ground-floor coffee shop, bakery, and café serving espresso drinks, scratch-baked goods, and savory lunch and brunch items.

The second floor will introduce a cocktail and whiskey bar that opens after the coffee shop, expanding the brand's beverage offerings. The third-floor rooftop will host weekend brunch, seasonal gatherings, and private events, continuing the brand's signature wood-toned, industrial-chic design throughout all levels.

Cunningham described the Water Street District as a hub of community revitalization and said the project aims to contribute to Henderson's history while offering a new experience for locals and visitors.

“The Water Street District has become a symbol of community revitalization,” Cunningham said in an announcement. “We wanted to be part of that story — bringing what we do best to a place with real history, while introducing something new for Henderson residents and visitors to experience.”

The early 2026 opening will expand Coffee Class's established presence across the Las Vegas Valley. The chain's Henderson footprint already includes its original store, opened in 2019 just outside the city; a second Henderson location launched in 2022; a Summerlin-area store opened in 2023; and an Almond & Oat café in Henderson, also debuting in 2023. Another Coffee Class site is planned for South Jones Boulevard and is set to open in late December.

Visit thecoffeeclass.com for more information.

