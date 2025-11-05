ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nevada Residents Get Free Entry to Mob Museum on November 15

The Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas will celebrate Kefauver Day on Saturday, Nov. 15, offering free admission to Nevada residents who present valid identification or proof of residency at…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 01: Visitors enter The Mob Museum on September 1, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The museum unveiled "The 'Beautiful Game' Turns Ugly," a display chronicling the FIFA corruption scandal. In May, the U.S. Department of Justice announced organized-crime charges against officials and others associated with FIFA, soccer's world governing body. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas will celebrate Kefauver Day on Saturday, Nov. 15, offering free admission to Nevada residents who present valid identification or proof of residency at the box office. Non-residents can also join in the celebration with a buy-one, get-one admission deal available exclusively on Kefauver Day.

This year's Kefauver Day commemorates the 75th anniversary of the hearing held by the historic U.S. Senate Special Committee on Organized Crime in Interstate Commerce on Nov. 15, 1950, in our location. The hearing was led by Senator Estes Kefauver and demonstrated how organized crime was affecting the quality of life across America, while also impacting the future of law enforcement in this modern era.

In addition to the admission offers, all guests will receive 10% off food and beverages at The Underground speakeasy, museum concessions, and The Starlight Plaza. The museum will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with visitors required to be in line by 8:45 p.m. to redeem the promotions.

Further information about Kefauver Day and available offers is provided on The Mob Museum's official website.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 02: An exterior view shows T-Mobile Arena as it opens to fans before a game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Vegas Golden Knights on November 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsVegas Golden Knights Launch VGKPay Mobile Wallet for Fan PaymentsJennifer Eggleston
At food drive, poor female wheelchair user receives free food and provisions. Multiethnic volunteers in blue t-shirt distributing fresh fruits and hot meals to less privileged. Close-up, tripod.
Local NewsRTC Distributes 10,000 Free Transit Passes and Launches Food Access Map During Government ShutdownJennifer Eggleston
how to make coffee latte art
Local NewsCoffee Class Unveils Three-Story Flagship in Henderson With Rooftop Brunch and Whiskey BarJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect