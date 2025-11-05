Nevada Residents Get Free Entry to Mob Museum on November 15

The Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas will celebrate Kefauver Day on Saturday, Nov. 15, offering free admission to Nevada residents who present valid identification or proof of residency at the box office. Non-residents can also join in the celebration with a buy-one, get-one admission deal available exclusively on Kefauver Day.

This year's Kefauver Day commemorates the 75th anniversary of the hearing held by the historic U.S. Senate Special Committee on Organized Crime in Interstate Commerce on Nov. 15, 1950, in our location. The hearing was led by Senator Estes Kefauver and demonstrated how organized crime was affecting the quality of life across America, while also impacting the future of law enforcement in this modern era.

In addition to the admission offers, all guests will receive 10% off food and beverages at The Underground speakeasy, museum concessions, and The Starlight Plaza. The museum will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with visitors required to be in line by 8:45 p.m. to redeem the promotions.