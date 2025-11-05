RTC Distributes 10,000 Free Transit Passes and Launches Food Access Map During Government Shutdown

The RTC, or Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, is doing its best to keep people and organizations connected during the ongoing government shutdown. To help ensure transportation will be available during these times for the neediest, RTC has donated over 10,000 free bus passes to local non-profits and other agencies. The donations will help provide transportation to community members who rely on public transit to travel to work, school, medical appointments, and food pantries throughout the valley.

Recipients of the free passes include Three Square Food Bank and its pantry partners, Nevada HAND, the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority and its properties, and the Transportation Security Administration, among others. These partnerships aim to reduce barriers for families who depend on public transportation for essential travel.

“Ensuring our community has access to food pantries and essential services during these difficult times is a priority for RTC,” said MJ Maynard-Carey, RTC chief executive officer. “As our region's transit provider, we are committed to the well-being of all residents by helping them stay connected to work, school, medical appointments, and loved ones. Especially during this challenging time, it takes all of us to ensure our community can reach the critical resources and life-saving nutrition they need.”

Beyond financial support, the RTC also played a key role in developing the Southern Nevada Healthy Food Access Map in partnership with local organizations. The online tool allows users to locate nearby food pantries and meal sites accessible by public transit. Routes such as Route 206 Charleston and the Sahara Express are highlighted for their connections to multiple food access points.

“For any family, reliable transportation is essential, but for those living on a tight budget, even a small setback can have a major impact,” said Audra Hamernik, president and CEO of Nevada HAND. “The RTC's generous support helps remove a significant barrier for many of our residents, giving parents the ability to get to work, children to school, and families to essential appointments. We're deeply thankful for their partnership and commitment to helping our community thrive.”