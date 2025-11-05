Slayer Guitarist Chooses Metallica Over Megadeth

ContestsEvents
Guitarist Kerry King of the band Slayer performs the song "Rise for the Night" during the introduction of Damian Priest prior to the Sin City Street Fight against Drew McIntyre during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Slayer guitarist Kerry King picked Metallica when asked to choose between two thrash metal groups during an appearance on Reigning TV. He pointed to James Hetfield's vocal ability as the deciding factor.

"I'm gonna be brutally honest. Metallica has a singer. Sorry, Dave," King said. His comment was aimed at Dave Mustaine, who fronts Megadeth.

Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda sat with King during the interview. They play together in King's solo band, and both picked Hetfield.

King's link to Mustaine runs deeper than most know. He joined Megadeth in 1984 but left to play with Slayer. King performed at their first five live shows when Slayer's future wasn't clear.

King first watched Metallica perform in 1982. Mustaine still played guitar then. He sat between Hetfield and bassist Ron McGovney at the Woodstock venue in Anaheim, California. King and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo were blown away.

King maintains respect for Mustaine's guitar work despite his vocal critique. He credits Mustaine with writing many riffs during Metallica's early days. Their friendship remains cordial but complicated. King said that he loves Mustaine, but he knows that their personalities would have clashed long-term. 

King's comments come with some irony. Mustaine praised Hetfield's singing ability while discussing Megadeth's upcoming cover of "Ride The Lightning," a track that Mustaine co-wrote during his time in Metallica.

Metallica and Megadeth are pillars of thrash metal. They constitute part of the "Big Four" with Slayer and Anthrax. The rivalry between them has existed for decades, dating back to Mustaine's dismissal from Metallica in 1983.

