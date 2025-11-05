ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Soundgarden’s Rock Hall Induction Will Honor the Seattle Sound

Grunge will take center stage at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony when the surviving members of rock band Soundgarden are inducted into the special hall. During…

Anne Erickson
Grunge will take center stage at this year's Rock Hall ceremony when the surviving members of rock band Soundgarden are inducted.
Getty Images / Michael Buckner

Grunge will take center stage at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony when the surviving members of rock band Soundgarden are inducted into the special hall. During the ceremony, the grunge icons are planning to honor their hometown of Seattle in a major way.

Soundgarden first got together in Seattle in 1984, bringing together band members Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil and Hiro Yamamoto. The band's current lineup features guitarist Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bass player Ben Shepherd. Cornell sadly passed away in 2017.

So, what is the band planning for their big night? "We wanted to keep it as Seattle-centric as possible and include some people that were there with us in the beginning," Cameron told The Seattle Times of Soundgarden's plans for the Rock Hall event.

Performers at Soundgarden's Rock Hall Induction

Soundgarden has also recruited a range of high-profile Seattle musicians to perform at the event, including Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, Heart's Nancy Wilson and Brandi Carlile. The Pretty Reckless vocalist Taylor Momsen isn't from Seattle, but she's a big fan of Soundgarden, so she'll also be part of the celebration. The Pretty Reckless was opening on Soundgarden's tour in 2017 when Cornell sadly died.

"To have our peers, friends and creative collaborators from [Seattle] share that with us is very important," Thayil told The Seattle Times. "It's very important because it's part of our identity."

"We're not simply 'rock guys' in this band Soundgarden," he added. "We're rock guys in this band Soundgarden that helped establish the Seattle scene and the sound. The geography is very important to our identity. It's where we are, it's where we came from. It's who we are."

Cameron and Thayil also elaborated on the final Soundgarden album, which will feature recordings frontman Cornell left behind before he died. "It's a way to post tribute to our beloved brother," Thayil said. "All of it just has that much more weight emotionally and creatively, and we don't take that lightly."

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert and induction ceremony is set for Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will also stream live on Disney+.

Soundgarden
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
(L-R) Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicTwo Men Arrested After Climbing Tower During Metallica Concert in PerthDan Teodorescu
Guitarist Kerry King of the band Slayer performs the song "Rise for the Night" during the introduction of Damian Priest prior to the Sin City Street Fight against Drew McIntyre during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicSlayer Guitarist Chooses Metallica Over MegadethLaura Adkins
Bob Dylan has officially been awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
MusicBob Dylan Awarded Honorary Degree from Berklee College of MusicAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect