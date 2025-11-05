This Day in Sports History: November 5

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end of the season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 5 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.

Béliveau was a Canadian ice hockey player for the Montreal Canadiens, widely considered one of the greatest players of all time due to his on-ice skill, leadership, and character. McLain is famous for being the last pitcher to win 30 games in a single MLB season (31 wins in 1968) and for leading the Detroit Tigers to win the 1968 World Series championship. Madden's fame stemmed from his success as the Oakland Raiders' head coach and his influential and engaging commentary style on national television.