Two Men Arrested After Climbing Tower During Metallica Concert in Perth

Two men got arrested and charged with trespassing after they climbed a central speaker tower during a Metallica show at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Saturday.

A 20-year-old from Carey Park and a 23-year-old from Australind scaled the structure while the band performed. Police ordered the pair to climb down and arrested them when they didn't comply. Both will appear in court at a later date, as per The West Australian.

"It will be alleged the men climbed up the central tower inside the bowl at the Metallica concert held at Optus Stadium on Saturday," a Western Australia Police spokesperson said, according to News.com.au.

Social media footage captured the shirtless men climbing the tower during the song "One." The structure stood near the center of the stadium and was rigged with speaker stacks. Officers escorted both individuals out after taking them into custody.

The Perth performance was the first time the metal band had played in Australia in more than 12 years. More than 60,000 tickets were sold. Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies opened the show.

Metallica last toured Australia in 2013 as the headliner of the Soundwave Festival. A planned 2019 tour of Australia and New Zealand was cancelled when frontman James Hetfield entered rehab.

The Australian dates are part of the M72 world tour, named after the 2023 album, 72 Seasons. The tour continues at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, followed by shows at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Saturday, Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Nov. 12, and Sydney's Accor Stadium on Nov. 15. They'll then perform at Auckland's Eden Park in New Zealand on Nov. 19.