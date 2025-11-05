Vegas Golden Knights Launch VGKPay Mobile Wallet for Fan Payments

ContestsEvents
The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled VGKPay, a mobile wallet integration in the official app of the team. Made in partnership with Everi and presented by America First Credit Union, VGKPay…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 02: An exterior view shows T-Mobile Arena as it opens to fans before a game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Vegas Golden Knights on November 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled VGKPay, a mobile wallet integration in the official app of the team. Made in partnership with Everi and presented by America First Credit Union, VGKPay will make the process of fan payments at T-Mobile Arena and The Arsenal team store simplified; it'll also add an element of rewards and convenience for users.

VGKPay officially debuted ahead of the Golden Knights' home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 4. Fans could use the feature for faster checkouts, exclusive discounts, and rewards on purchases made in-arena and through team channels.

The latest update to the mobile app also introduces improved sections for news, highlights, press clips, and easier navigation for team-related information. VGKPay users will automatically gain access to enhanced benefits tied to their app-based purchases, encouraging greater fan engagement across all touchpoints.

"Several enhancements have been introduced to our mobile app, highlighted by the all-new VGKPay feature," said John Penhollow, President of Business Operations. "With VGKPay, Golden Knights fans will receive discounts, earn valuable rewards, and enjoy a faster and more convenient checkout process throughout T-Mobile Arena and The Arsenal. This initiative aligns with our commitment to improving and evolving the overall guest experience while recognizing and rewarding our most loyal fans."

"Everi and the Vegas Golden Knights remain dedicated to engaging fans by seamlessly delivering bespoke opportunities to those at T-Mobile Arena and anyone watching games from home," said Darren Simmons, IGT CEO FinTech. "Mobile app users expect that world-class in-arena experience to extend to their personal devices, wherever they are."

Both organizations emphasize that VGKPay represents a significant step toward a unified fan experience — one that connects in-person and digital engagement through a single platform. Additional information about VGKPay, Everi, and America First Credit Union's involvement is available through official press materials and the respective company websites.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
