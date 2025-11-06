What Travelers Need to Know About Flight Refunds During the Government Shutdown

ContestsEvents
Travel disruptions have become an uneasy reality for travelers in 2025 as the prolonged government shutdown strains the aviation system. Flight delays and cancellations are increasing, raising many questions about passengers’ rights regarding refunds when schedules change or flights are canceled altogether. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's updated regulations, travelers impacted by disruptions during this crisis have clear protections to seek refunds or alternative arrangements.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) requires airlines to promptly provide full refunds in the original form of payment for all canceled flights, regardless of the reason for cancellation and irrespective of ticket type or purchase conditions, including non-refundable tickets and basic economy fares. This protects passengers who decide not to travel after cancellations or significant schedule changes, as the DOT specifically defines significant delays as three hours or more domestically and six hours or more internationally. However, if a passenger accepts an alternative flight offered by the airline, a refund is generally not available under the current rules.

Additionally, baggage delays over 12 hours domestically (or longer internationally) entitle passengers to reimbursement of baggage fees, subject to filing a mishandled baggage report with the airline. Travelers can also claim refunds for ancillary services like Wi-Fi or lounge access if those services are not delivered as promised.

Amid these disruptions, airlines are required to maintain 24/7 live customer service via phone or chat to assist affected passengers. Several major carriers, including United Airlines, have proactively announced that customers booked during the shutdown can receive refunds even if their flight isn’t directly canceled, providing added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers.

The Department of Transportation and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have repeatedly emphasized the safety rationale behind these disruptions, citing fatigue among air traffic controllers working without pay during this prolonged shutdown. Although the DOT continues to update travelers on operational changes, the recommendation remains to stay well-informed and confirm flight status with airlines ahead of travel to minimize inconvenience.

Travelers impacted by the shutdown can confidently explore refund options knowing the DOT rules back their rights, ensuring some relief amid this challenging situation.

