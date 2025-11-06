ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Foo Fighters Surprise With Another Pop-Up Show, Tease 2026 Stadium Tour and New Single

Foo Fighters performed in a surprise show at The Nile Theater in Bakersfield, California, on Oct. 3. This was their first-ever performance in Korn’s hometown. On Instagram, lead singer Dave…

Laura Adkins
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.
Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer via Getty Images

Foo Fighters performed in a surprise show at The Nile Theater in Bakersfield, California, on Oct. 3. This was their first-ever performance in Korn's hometown. On Instagram, lead singer Dave Grohl posted a photo of himself wearing a Korn-branded Adidas tracksuit. "This time of year always makes me think of Kornfields," Grohl wrote.

Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis responded in the comments. "I'll send you one of mine," Davis wrote with a heart and laughing emoji. Guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer and drummer Ray Luzier also replied.

The 26-song setlist included the live debut of their cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It." The band released the track in June, but they started recording it in 1995. They also played "All My Life," "Times Like These," "The Pretender," "Best of You," "Monkey Wrench," and "Everlong."

Bakersfield record store Going Underground held a raffle. Prizes included tickets and a mixtape made by Grohl. The mixtape features songs by Fugazi, The Jesus Lizard, L7, Shellac, St. Vincent, Jockstrap, and Beastie Boys. The collection also has music from Gouge Away.

The show came after several pop-up concerts in September at venues like Fremont Theater, The Observatory, and The Black Cat. Those performances marked the first live shows with new drummer Ilan Rubin. The band released a six-track live EP titled Are Playing Where??? Vol. 1 on Bandcamp, with money going to food charities in cities where they played.

Foo Fighters announced their Take Cover Tour 2026 on Oct. 23. Dates include Nov. 12 and 14 in Mexico, Aug. 4, 2026, in Toronto, and Sept. 26, 2026, in Las Vegas. The tour will also stop in Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Vancouver, and Fargo, North Dakota. Queens of the Stone Age will support all stadium dates. Mannequin Pussy joins most shows, and Gouge Away appears in select performances. Tickets are available on the Foo Fighters' website.

The group released a new single, "Asking for a Friend," in October, when they revealed the tour dates. The track is their second new song of 2025, and "Today's Song" debuted in the summer. 

Dave GrohlFoo Fighters
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Let's take a ride down memory lane and go inside Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith's vocal evolution from his childhood to now.
MusicShinedown Singer Brent Smith’s Vocal EvolutionAnne Erickson
KISS may have retired, or so they say, but their music will live on forever. 
MusicKISS’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley Reminisce on ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’Anne Erickson
Notorious British punk rock band 'The Sex Pistols' who played together from 1975-78
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 6Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect