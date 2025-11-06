Top Thanksgiving Sides: Green Bean Casserole Reigns as Mac & Cheese Surges

Americans are piling on the sides this holiday season, favoring casseroles and carbs over the main event. A new 2025 State of the Sides report finds the supporting cast has become the star of the meal—especially green bean casserole and mac and cheese.

In a nationally focused snapshot of Thanksgiving tastes, the report shows 63% of respondents prefer side dishes to turkey, up from 56% last year. Nearly half, 47%, say they’d be perfectly happy with “a plate full of sides and nothing else,” a sentiment that might shock tradition but certainly tracks with what’s on the table.

The classic green bean casserole, now celebrating its 70th year, remains the sentimental favorite. According to the report, 44% call it the most iconic Thanksgiving side, with “more than half of those who always cook the full Thanksgiving meal saying it’s best made the traditional way.” The survey’s takeaway is delightfully blunt: “it’s the sides, not the turkey, that remain the star.”

Meanwhile, mac and cheese is no longer a guest - it’s family. “50% of the nation believes Mac & Cheese should be a staple at every holiday table,” with Gen Z and Millennials leading the charge. That tracks with broader comfort-food trends and the rise of customizable, crowd-pleasing bakes that play well with everything from cranberry sauce to collards.