Breeze Airways Adds Four Routes from Las Vegas Starting at $39

Breeze Airways is expanding its presence in the Western U.S. with the launch of four new routes from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport. The low-cost carrier announced new flights connecting Las Vegas to Orange County, California; Arcata/Eureka, California; Twin Falls, Idaho; and Lincoln, Nebraska. The routes are part of the airline's 2025 network growth strategy, which focuses on improving access to underserved markets.

The new flights will begin operating in early March. Breeze will offer daily service to Orange County, while Arcata/Eureka, Twin Falls, and Lincoln will see two flights per week. Introductory fares start at $39 to Orange County, $49 to Arcata/Eureka and Twin Falls, and $79 to Lincoln.

Promotional fares are available through Monday, November 10, for travel between early March and mid-May, giving travelers a chance to secure early-season savings. The addition of these destinations reflects Breeze's continued efforts to connect smaller regional airports to major travel hubs while maintaining affordable pricing and flexible scheduling options.

“We're excited to introduce Magic Valley travelers to Breeze and are confident they'll enjoy our unique blend of convenience, comfort, and affordability on these new routes,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways' founder and CEO, said in a release. “The growing community in Twin Falls makes it a natural fit for our service as we continue to grow our footprint in the Western U.S., and we can't wait to welcome travelers in the area on one of our flights this spring.”