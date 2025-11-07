ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Def Leppard Share Heartfelt Hollywood Walk of Fame Recap

Def Leppard was honored with the 2,824th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 9, earning the honor in the category of “recording.” “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce…

Anne Erickson
Def Leppard was honored with the 2,824th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 9, earning the honor in the category of "recording."
Alberto E. Rodriguez

Def Leppard was honored with the 2,824th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 9, earning the honor in the category of "recording."

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Walk of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic star ceremonies for decades," notes the Hollywood Walk of Fame's official website. "Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural landmark since 1960."

At the time the honor was announced, Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Def Leppard to the Hollywood Walk of Fame We can’t wait to rock out with them as they receive their star! From their explosive anthems to their legendary live shows, Def Leppard has earned a permanent place not only in music history, but now on one of the most famous sidewalks in the world, added Martinez."

Def Leppard Honored in Hollywood

Well, the festivities came and went, and now, Def Leppard has shared a recap video of their special moment receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The recap, which is currently streaming on YouTube, features footage of the band members interacting with fans and talking about what getting a star means to them. It also includes a video segment of the honorary speech delivered by Jon Bon Jovi.

Next up, Def Leppard is getting ready to head to Las Vegas for their 2026 Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in February. The band will play their countless rock hits at the show, from "Pour Some Sugar on Me" to "Animal."

"The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebration of art, entertainment, and all things Hollywood. Star ceremonies are broadcast worldwide, connecting fans with their favorite artists," according to the Walk. "Honorees are selected by a committee of their peers. Sponsors fund the star, the ceremony, and the maintenance of the legendary attraction."

Def Leppard
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Journey Prep for 2026 Farewell Tour
MusicJourney Prep for 2026 Farewell TourAnne Erickson
Bruce Springsteen performs at the AFI FEST 2025 Presented By Canva Opening Night "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 7Dan Teodorescu
Deftones attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicDeftones and Dickies Release Official T-Shirt Collaboration After 32-Year Legal DisputeDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect