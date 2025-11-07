Guns N’ Roses Set November 21 Release for ‘Live Era 87-93’ Vinyl Reissue

Guns N' Roses will drop a vinyl reissue of their first official live album, Live Era 87-93, on November 21. The rock band will sell the record in several formats, including a limited picture disc edition with just 500 numbered copies.

A 4-LP, 180-gram black vinyl set comes with a slipcase and poster, or a multi-colored 4-LP Premium Edition is also available. In 1992, at Oklahoma's Myriad Arena, lead singer Axl Rose said, "When they're trying to keep you down, just hold on and know that someday, you'll bust out," according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Engineers remastered the sets from the original stereo analog master tapes. This was the first time anyone had touched these recordings since their debut in 1999. The tracks are from Guns N' Roses concerts around the world. The group also launched new merchandise, including a t-shirt, long-sleeve shirt, magnet, lithograph, and mug.

The album spans years when the band toured the hardest and sold the most records. Those years included the Appetite for Destruction tour and the Use Your Illusion world tour.