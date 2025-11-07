Journey Prep for 2026 Farewell Tour

With the wave of classic rock bands that have been calling it quits lately, it should come as no surprise that Journey have announced that they're embarking on their final tour. The trek, dubbed their Final Frontier farewell tour, begins Feb. 28 in Hershey, PA, and will run through 60 cities and wrap up July 2 in Laredo, TX.

Journey Thanks the Listeners

"This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who've been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low," founding guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. "We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."

Schon will be on the road for Journey's farewell along with keyboardist Jonathan Cain, vocalist Arnel Pineda, keyboardist Jason Derlatka, drummer Deen Castronovo and bass player Todd Jensen. Presale tickets for Journey's farewell run will begin Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full roster tour dates and ticket information, head to the band's official website.

In other news, Journey has officially been named as the band with the "Biggest Song of All Time" by Forbes for "Don't Stop Believin'." "According to the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), the hit rock song likely heard by everyone around the world is now an 18-times Platinum-certified single," Journey states on their site. "Released in October 1981 for their seventh studio album 'Escape' through Columbia Records, 'Don't Stop Believin'' quickly became the band's signature song."