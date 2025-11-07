Las Vegas Food Bank Adds Six-Day Schedule as 495,000 Nevada Residents Lose November SNAP Benefits

The gap in SNAP benefits as of Nov. 1 has further exacerbated food insecurity in Southern Nevada, resulting in families, seniors, and disabled residents standing in long lines at food pantries for food assistance. The Just One Project has expanded its outreach, and its programs are now offered six days a week at both its headquarters and the DHRC in North Las Vegas. Each site has daytime, evening, and weekend hours of service to improve access for all residents.

The organization aims to serve 700 to 1,000 families daily throughout November, as SNAP benefits remain unreplenished, leaving thousands struggling to afford basic necessities. The Food Rescue Partnership and other community partners have stepped up to provide additional resources, donations, and volunteers to help bridge the gap.

“The majority of those who benefit from SNAP benefits are our children, our seniors, and our uniquely able population,” Brooke Neubauer, CEO and founder of the Just One Project, said.

Joanne, who is disabled, was among those seeking assistance. “I am disabled and I don't have any food, and I am waiting in a food pantry like everybody else,” she said.

“I have a full-time job. I work 40 hours a week,” Meagan said. Despite working 40 hours per week, she doesn't earn enough to feed her family and relies on SNAP benefits. “I had to take off today to come and secure food for my kids to make sure we don't go without,” she said. “There is so much food, here right there is so much access to food, so why is the government making it so hard for regular people to have access to food by delaying SNAP,” Meagan said.

“We have to keep our spirits up right because this is the joy that we need to keep in order to keep going, but it's hard. My daughter is so happy, but I am struggling, I am struggling because this is difficult,” she said.