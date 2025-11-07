Las Vegas Hotels Use Dynamic Pricing as All-Inclusive Package Debate Returns

Las Vegas hotels are adopting dynamic pricing models, which were previously used in the airline business, at an increasing pace. Room rates now change in real time depending on demand, occupancy, and special events. This pricing scheme allows hotels to protect their profitability and adjust their staffing level corresponding to busier or slower days at the hotel.

Although dynamic pricing has become the norm, many properties still try to use traditional pricing models. Circa Resort & Casino rolled out an all-inclusive summer package for $400 in 2023 to attract visitors during historically quieter months. All-inclusive vacation packages that included rooms, food, drinks, and amenities were all the rage in Las Vegas years ago. Nevertheless, they soon went out of style, largely because the hotels began using an active, market-based pricing strategy.

Industry insiders are questioning the long-term viability of all-inclusive resort options, as they struggle to deliver an equally consistent value proposition for guests and a reliable work model for hotel employees. The conversation provides for a continual balancing act of revenue objectives and guest satisfaction in a city in which pricing has been increasingly data-driven.

A recent National Retail Federation blog post, meanwhile, defended dynamic pricing as a natural extension of long-standing retail practice and argued that technology enables retailers to respond much more quickly to market-driven price changes. "Consumers benefit directly from this evolution," wrote Mike Lemon, NRF's vice president of legal affairs. "Pricing becomes more efficient, more competitive, and more responsive to market realities."