Regal Cinema at Green Valley Ranch Starts Full Remodel for Enhanced Theater Experience

Station Casinos is launching a significant overhaul of Regal Cinema at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, as part of a more comprehensive refurbishment throughout the property to enhance the overall guest experience.

The theater will be completely renovated with comfort and technology in mind. New recliner seating, improved acoustics, and advanced projection equipment are also part of the plan. Two of the venue's private luxury movie booths will also be remodeled to provide an upgraded, more private viewing experience.

In addition to the auditoriums, the concession space will be renovated with a new bar and a larger food menu. This makes it a more inviting space for patrons to relax and socialize before or after their movie. The newly upgraded space will have warm color palettes, soft textures, and interesting lighting that make the space feel upscale yet inviting.

Throughout construction, the Regal Cinema will remain open, allowing moviegoers to continue enjoying films while updates are completed. Station Casinos anticipates finishing the project by mid-2026.