ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Regal Cinema at Green Valley Ranch Starts Full Remodel for Enhanced Theater Experience

Station Casinos is launching a significant overhaul of Regal Cinema at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, as part of a more comprehensive refurbishment throughout the property to enhance the overall…

Jennifer Eggleston
KENDALL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 05: A Regal Cinemas location is seen on October 05, 2020 in Kendall, Florida. The parent company of Regal Cinemas announced that it is suspending operations at all of its locations in the U.S. starting Thursday, Oct. 8. The 543-theater chain had reopened in August but decided to close again due to continued revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Station Casinos is launching a significant overhaul of Regal Cinema at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, as part of a more comprehensive refurbishment throughout the property to enhance the overall guest experience.

The theater will be completely renovated with comfort and technology in mind. New recliner seating, improved acoustics, and advanced projection equipment are also part of the plan. Two of the venue's private luxury movie booths will also be remodeled to provide an upgraded, more private viewing experience.

In addition to the auditoriums, the concession space will be renovated with a new bar and a larger food menu. This makes it a more inviting space for patrons to relax and socialize before or after their movie. The newly upgraded space will have warm color palettes, soft textures, and interesting lighting that make the space feel upscale yet inviting.

Throughout construction, the Regal Cinema will remain open, allowing moviegoers to continue enjoying films while updates are completed. Station Casinos anticipates finishing the project by mid-2026.

"We are excited to bring our neighbors a moviegoing experience that feels elevated, yet warm and welcoming," Ken Janssen, vice president and general manager of Green Valley Ranch, said in a statement.

Green Valley RanchHendersonLas VegasMovies
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
A picture of the Las Vegas strip at night taken from a high vantage point. The view is north along the mid-strip area on December 23, 2015.
Local NewsLas Vegas Hotels Use Dynamic Pricing as All-Inclusive Package Debate ReturnsJennifer Eggleston
At food drive, poor female wheelchair user receives free food and provisions. Multiethnic volunteers in blue t-shirt distributing fresh fruits and hot meals to less privileged. Close-up, tripod.
Local NewsLas Vegas Food Bank Adds Six-Day Schedule as 495,000 Nevada Residents Lose November SNAP BenefitsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 28: A mini Sphere and LED escalators are shown during a preview of the Atrium experience for "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere" ahead of the show's premiere on August 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsSphere Entertainment Reports $17.1M Operating Income Driven by Wizard of Oz Ticket SalesJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect