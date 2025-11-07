This Day in Sports History: November 7

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 7 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 7 included:

Fausto Coppi set a world hour record cycling 45.798 km. 1943: The Detroit Lions and New York Giants played out the last scoreless tie in the NFL.

