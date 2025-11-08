This Day in Rock History: November 8

On this day in rock history, Led Zeppelin released their most successful album, David Bowie made his TV debut in the U.S., and a couple of legends were born. Here are the most relevant rock music events that took place on Nov. 8.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Nov. 8 is a day to remember for two of the biggest names in music, David Bowie and Metallica. These are the milestones they achieved on this day:

1975: David Bowie made his first U.S. TV appearance on The Cher Show. He performed his hit song "Fame," sang a few songs alongside his host, Cher, and concluded with a medley of covers.

David Bowie made his first U.S. TV appearance on The Cher Show. He performed his hit song "Fame," sang a few songs alongside his host, Cher, and concluded with a medley of covers. 1986: Metallica performed their first show with new bass player, Jason Newsted, at the Country Club in Reseda, California. The band lost their original bassist, Cliff Burton, six weeks earlier, after a tragic bus crash.

Cultural Milestones

The rock music world celebrates a couple of famous birthdays on Nov. 8:

1946: English musician Roy Wood was born in Birmingham, Warwickshire, England. He was a member of several bands, including Electric Light Orchestra, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

English musician Roy Wood was born in Birmingham, Warwickshire, England. He was a member of several bands, including Electric Light Orchestra, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. 1949: Blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter Bonnie Raitt was born in Burbank, California. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and has won 13 GRAMMY Awards throughout her career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Two iconic rock bands, Led Zeppelin and Queen, released unforgettable albums on this day:

1971: Led Zeppelin released Led Zeppelin IV through Atlantic Records. It's their most popular album, having sold over 37 million copies worldwide, and it includes arguably their most famous song, "Stairway to Heaven."

Led Zeppelin released Led Zeppelin IV through Atlantic Records. It's their most popular album, having sold over 37 million copies worldwide, and it includes arguably their most famous song, "Stairway to Heaven." 1974: Queen released their third studio album, Sheer Heart Attack, via EMI Records in the U.K. and Elektra Records in the U.S. It includes "Killer Queen," which was the band's first hit song outside the U.K.