ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: November 9

Nov. 9 is an important day in rock history for several reasons. It’s the day when the world was introduced to Iron Maiden and when Simon and Garfunkel finished recording…

Dan Teodorescu
Guitarists Adrian Smith, Dave Murray, Steve Harris and Janick Gers of Iron Maiden performs at Ozzfest 2005 at the Hyundai Pavilion
Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images

Nov. 9 is an important day in rock history for several reasons. It's the day when the world was introduced to Iron Maiden and when Simon and Garfunkel finished recording their final masterpiece. Read on to discover major rock events that happened on Nov. 9.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Important milestones and breakthrough moments of the day include:

  • 1974: Bachman-Turner Overdrive's song "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the band's first and only No. 1 hit and was a track on their best-selling album, Not Fragile.
  • 1979: Iron Maiden released their debut EP, The Soundhouse Tapes. It featured three songs they had recorded in late 1978, and only 5,000 copies were initially available.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 9 has been a big day for rock culture, as this day celebrates the first issue of arguably the most influential rock magazine ever. These are the main culture-related events that happened on this day:

  • 1941: Creedence Clearwater Revival rhythm guitarist, Tom Fogerty, was born in Berkeley, California. He sadly passed away in 1990, but was inducted posthumously into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three years later.
  • 1967: The first issue of Rolling Stone magazine was published. It featured John Lennon on the cover and cost 25 cents.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This day will also be remembered for some famous recordings and album releases. Two of the most memorable are:

  • 1969: Simon and Garfunkel finished recording their fifth and final album together, Bridge Over Troubled Water. It was released in February 1970, featuring three of their most famous songs — the title track, "El Condor Pasa (If I Could)," and "The Boxer." This hugely successful album won six GRAMMYs and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide to date.
  • 1973: Billy Joel released his second studio album, Piano Man, through Columbia Records. It has since sold over 5 million copies in the U.S. alone, and the title track gave Joel his famous nickname.

These are the most noteworthy rock-related events of Nov. 9 throughout the years. Visit us again tomorrow to discover what happened on that day in rock history.

Creedence Clearwater RevivalIron MaidenSimon & Garfunkel
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Metallica perform onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction
MusicThis Day in Rock History: November 8Dan Teodorescu
The 2026 Grammy Awards are on the way, and the full tally of nominations have been released. Let's look at rock, metal and alternative music.
MusicThe 2026 Rock, Metal and Alternative Music Grammy NomineesAnne Erickson
Singer/Guitarist Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during Live Earth New York at Giants Stadium on July 7, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
MusicCorgan Credits Wretzky’s Opinion as Key Factor in Smashing Pumpkins’ Early SuccessDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect