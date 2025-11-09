This Day in Rock History: November 9

Nov. 9 is an important day in rock history for several reasons. It's the day when the world was introduced to Iron Maiden and when Simon and Garfunkel finished recording their final masterpiece. Read on to discover major rock events that happened on Nov. 9.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Important milestones and breakthrough moments of the day include:

Bachman-Turner Overdrive's song "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the band's first and only No. 1 hit and was a track on their best-selling album, Not Fragile. 1979: Iron Maiden released their debut EP, The Soundhouse Tapes. It featured three songs they had recorded in late 1978, and only 5,000 copies were initially available.

Cultural Milestones

Nov. 9 has been a big day for rock culture, as this day celebrates the first issue of arguably the most influential rock magazine ever. These are the main culture-related events that happened on this day:

Creedence Clearwater Revival rhythm guitarist, Tom Fogerty, was born in Berkeley, California. He sadly passed away in 1990, but was inducted posthumously into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three years later. 1967: The first issue of Rolling Stone magazine was published. It featured John Lennon on the cover and cost 25 cents.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This day will also be remembered for some famous recordings and album releases. Two of the most memorable are:

Simon and Garfunkel finished recording their fifth and final album together, Bridge Over Troubled Water. It was released in February 1970, featuring three of their most famous songs — the title track, "El Condor Pasa (If I Could)," and "The Boxer." This hugely successful album won six GRAMMYs and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide to date. 1973: Billy Joel released his second studio album, Piano Man, through Columbia Records. It has since sold over 5 million copies in the U.S. alone, and the title track gave Joel his famous nickname.