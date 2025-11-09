This Day in Sports History: November 9
Sports in November are dominated by the NBA and NHL seasons, the end of the college football season, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Finals, Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Nights, and the start of the college basketball season. Over the years, Nov. 9 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Nov. 9 included the following:
- 1907: The Edmonton Rugby Football Club played its first game and lost to Calgary City Rugby Football Club, 26-5.
- 1950: The Phillies manager, Eddie Sawyer, was selected as Manager of the Year.
- 1965: San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays was named the National League MVP.
- 1977: The Cincinnati Reds' George Foster won the National League MVP Award.
- 1982: The Brewers' Robin Yount won the American League MVP unanimously.
- 1982: Sugar Ray Leonard retired for the first time.
- 1984: Larry Holmes got a technical knockout on Bonecrusher Smith in 12 rounds for the heavyweight boxing title.
- 1984: The most shots occurred in a New York Islander game. The Islanders had 45 shots, and the New York Rangers had 43.
- 1988: The MLB All-Star team beat Japan, 8-2, in the fourth of seven games that were played.
- 1991: Houston's Roman Anderson was the first National Collegiate Athletic Association player to kick 400 points.
- 1996: In the eighth annual College Football Holy War, Notre Dame beat Boston College, 48-21.
- 1996: Evander Holyfield beat Mike Tyson in an 11th-round knockout and regained the WBA heavyweight boxing title.
- 2008: Tennis star Venus Williams won the Women's Tennis Association title, marking her first career year-ending title.
- 2014: Petra Kvitova beat Angelique Kerber, 7-6, 4-6, and 6-4 to win the Federation Cup for Women's Tennis, earning the eighth title for the Czech Republic.
- 2016: The Golden State Warriors became the first team in NBA history to have four different players each hit four or more three-pointers in a single game.
- 2019: YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul had a second boxing match, with KSI winning by a split decision.
- 2021: The 105-year-old Julia Hawkins set a world record for being the first woman and first American of her age to run 100 meters at the Senior Olympic Games.
- 2022: In her sophomore season debut, Caitlin Clark scored 26 points, got eight rebounds, and six assists for Iowa as they played against New Hampshire.
Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 9 were Evander Holyfield.
Anderson currently holds school records at Houston for career and single-season field goals made and kicking points in a season and is tied for the longest field goal. Holyfield is famous for being the only boxer to win a version of the heavyweight championship four times and the only boxer to win the undisputed championship in two different weight classes — cruiserweight and heavyweight.