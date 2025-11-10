Fontainebleau Las Vegas Reopens 7,500-Square-Foot Ice Rink for Holiday Season

ContestsEvents
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is bringing back the Oasis Ice Rink for the 2025 holiday season. The 7,500-square-foot rink, located on the third-floor pool deck, opens the week of Thanksgiving and will operate daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through early January, with adjusted hours during the holidays. Promoted as the largest real ice rink on the Las Vegas Strip, the venue will feature extended hours during peak festive periods.

Beyond skating, guests can enjoy an expanded holiday experience that includes firepit and cabana rentals, along with screenings of favorite holiday films such as The Nightmare Before ChristmasThe Grinch, Home Alone, The Polar Express, Elf, and Frozen. Movie showings are scheduled around skating hours, creating a full evening experience for visitors of all ages.

Live entertainment will complement the rink schedule, including DJ sets every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Special performances include the Las Vegas Ice Theatre's Nutcracker On Ice on Dec. 16 and 18 at 6 p.m. The resort will also host Christmas caroling on select dates, as well as themed watch parties for the Vegas Golden Knights, the NFL, and the National Finals Rodeo.

Opening festivities begin Nov. 29, when Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys officially kicks off the rink, followed by a tree-lighting ceremony with Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on Dec. 1. Fontainebleau's “A Season to Stay” package adds extra holiday value, offering a $100 rink credit with a two-night hotel booking.

Admission to the rink area is complimentary; skating fees and rentals apply. Fontainebleau Rewards members and Nevada residents will enjoy complimentary self-parking through Dec. 31. Visitors seeking to reserve cabanas or rentals, or to make inquiries, can contact the resort directly by email. The Oasis Ice Rink's return promises a lively blend of winter charm and Vegas flair for the 2025 holiday season.

